Looking for Summer Fun? These Destinations Are Hot

The unofficial start of summer is just around the corner, meaning it's time to start making those vacation plans. If you want to stay domestic, there are plenty of options to choose from, and WalletHub has taken some of the legwork out of it if you're not sure what destinations to place on your summer bucket list without emptying your wallet. The site looked at 100 of the nation's biggest metropolitan areas, using more than three dozen metrics in six main categories: travel costs and hassles (ie, delayed flights); costs once you've arrived at your destination; local attractions; weather; activities; and overall safety. The Orlando area, home to Disney World and Universal Studios, among other amusements, ranks No. 1. Check out the top 10 below: