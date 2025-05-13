Trump Brought a Bunch of Honchos to Saudi Arabia

The list of American executives in attendance is long
Posted May 13, 2025 10:50 AM CDT
Trump Lunches With Saudis —and a Bunch of US Execs
Elon Musk departs a lunch between President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to a very warm welcome, and he brought with him an entire entourage. As the New York Times reports, a who's who of business executives attended a lunch in Riyadh, as well as a significant part of Trump's Cabinet. A look at those in attendance:

  • From the Cabinet: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
  • From the American corporate sector: The Times notes that reps from four of the top 10 US firms were there, but there were many more present, ostensibly to build up relations with the nation the Times calls "deep-pocketed." But the list, provided by the White House, goes much deeper than those four. They include:

  • Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX
  • Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group
  • Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock
  • Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM
  • Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup
  • Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing
  • Ruth Porat, chief investment officer of Google
  • Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon
  • Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
  • Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia
  • Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir
  • Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton
  • Travis Kalanick, former CEO of Uber, founder of CloudKitchens
  • Kathy Warden, CEO of Northrop Grumman
  • James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola
  • Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber
  • Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami
  • Reid Hoffman, chairman of LinkedIn
  • Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA
  • Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of ImmunityBio, owner of the Los Angeles Times
(More President Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X