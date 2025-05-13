Trump Brought a Bunch of Honchos to Saudi Arabia

President Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to a very warm welcome, and he brought with him an entire entourage. As the New York Times reports, a who's who of business executives attended a lunch in Riyadh, as well as a significant part of Trump's Cabinet. A look at those in attendance:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. From the American corporate sector: The Times notes that reps from four of the top 10 US firms were there, but there were many more present, ostensibly to build up relations with the nation the Times calls "deep-pocketed." But the list, provided by the White House, goes much deeper than those four. They include: