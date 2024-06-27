Canada Ends Cod Moratorium After 32 Years

The Canadian government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador cod moratorium, which gutted the Atlantic province's economy and transformed its small communities more than 30 years ago. The Fisheries Department announced Wednesday it would reestablish a commercial cod fishery in the province, with a total allowable catch of 18,000 tons for the 2024 season, the AP reports.

"Ending the northern cod moratorium is a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians," said federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier. "We will cautiously but optimistically build back this fishery with the prime beneficiaries being coastal and Indigenous communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador."