Principal Who Had His Pregnant Girlfriend Killed Learns His Fate

Jocelyn Peters was 31 weeks pregnant, in bed at her Missouri apartment working on baby shower invitations when a man entered and shot her in the eye, killing her. Cornelius Green, her boyfriend and the unborn child's father, later called 911 to report he'd discovered her body. On Tuesday, Green was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the 2016 murder after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to a count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a count of murder-for-hire, per a release from the US Attorney's Office. Green, now 42, was married when he got involved with Peters but led her to believe he and his wife were divorcing, CBS News reports. He was also involved with other women, prosecutors said. Green, a middle school principal, stole money from a school dance team fundraiser to pay a friend to kill Peters.