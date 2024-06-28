Politics / presidential debate Trump Is Pressed on Accepting Election Results On third time, he says he will but only if it's a fair election By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jun 27, 2024 10:13 PM CDT Copied Donald Trump gestures during his presidential debate with Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) One of the last questions put to former President Trump during Thursday's debate was on whether he will accept the results of the 2024 election even if he loses. He declined to make that pledge unequivocally: Dana Bash: "Will you pledge tonight that once all legal challenges have been exhausted, that you will accept the results of this election, regardless of who wins?" asked the co-moderator, per the Guardian. "And you will say right now that political violence in any form is unacceptable?" Trump: "Well, I shouldn't have to say that, but of course, I believe that it's totally unacceptable," said the former president, focusing on the notion of political violence. Trump II: "But the answer is, if the election is fair, free, and I want that more than anybody—and I'll tell you something, I wish he was a great president, because I wouldn't be here right now. I'd be at one of my many places, enjoying myself." He then began a critique of Biden, accusing him of putting the US on a path toward war. Trump III: The third time Bash pressed him for a direct answer on accepting the results, Trump said: "If it's a fair and legal and good election, absolutely." As the New York Times notes, however, Trump already has begun accusing the Democrats of fraud. Biden: The president pointed out that Trump's 2020 fraud claims have been rejected by the courts, per Politico. "I doubt you'll accept it," Biden said of the 2024 results, "because you're such a whiner." (More presidential debate stories.) Report an error