Trump Is Pressed on Accepting Election Results

One of the last questions put to former President Trump during Thursday's debate was on whether he will accept the results of the 2024 election even if he loses. He declined to make that pledge unequivocally:

Dana Bash: "Will you pledge tonight that once all legal challenges have been exhausted, that you will accept the results of this election, regardless of who wins?" asked the co-moderator, per the Guardian. "And you will say right now that political violence in any form is unacceptable?"

Trump: "Well, I shouldn't have to say that, but of course, I believe that it's totally unacceptable," said the former president, focusing on the notion of political violence.




