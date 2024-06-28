Politics / presidential debate Candidates Address the 'Age' Question It devolves into a debate over golf handicaps By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jun 27, 2024 9:46 PM CDT Copied President Joe Biden, right, and former President Trump, left, during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) The age question came up near the end of Thursday's debate. Biden: Moderator Dana Bash of CNN pointed out to Biden that he would be 86 at the end of his second term and asked him how he would reassure voters worried about his age. Biden began by joking that he was for much of his political career considered young in comparison to his political peers. He then talked about his accomplishments as president as proof he can do the job. "I'm not sure this Biden answer is helpful when it comes to concerns about his age," writes Abby Phillip at CNN. Trump: The former president would be 82 at the end of his term, and he was asked the same question about worried voters. "I took two cognitive tests—I aced them," Trump said, challenging Biden to do the same, per the New York Times. He added, "I just won two club championships, not even senior. To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to hit the ball a long way." Golf handicaps? Biden suggested Trump has lied about his weight. "Take a look at what he is," he said, adding, "I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him." The two then argued a bit about their golf handicaps. "Let's not act like children,'" Trump said. Biden shot back, "You are a child." (Related to this topic, Biden took flak early for stumbles.) Report an error