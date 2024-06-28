Politico uses the term "freaking out" to describe how Democrats are reacting to President Biden's debate performance Thursday night, and that seems to be a near-universal take when following analysis of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election:

"Toast." Politico was texting with Democratic operatives and activists during the debate, and one—the co-chair of Martin O'Malley's 2016 presidential campaign in New Hampshire—said, "Biden is toast—calling it now." Another said, "Time for an open convention."

Politico was texting with Democratic operatives and activists during the debate, and one—the co-chair of Martin O'Malley's 2016 presidential campaign in New Hampshire—said, "Biden is toast—calling it now." Another said, "Time for an open convention." Biden's health: At least two Democrats familiar with Biden's condition said the president has a cold, which would explain his raspy voice and, perhaps, the seemingly confused nature of some of his answers.