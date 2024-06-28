Democrats Are Reportedly Near Panic After Debate

The consensus seems to be that President Biden made things worse
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2024 12:12 AM CDT

Politico uses the term "freaking out" to describe how Democrats are reacting to President Biden's debate performance Thursday night, and that seems to be a near-universal take when following analysis of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election:

  • "Toast." Politico was texting with Democratic operatives and activists during the debate, and one—the co-chair of Martin O'Malley's 2016 presidential campaign in New Hampshire—said, "Biden is toast—calling it now." Another said, "Time for an open convention."
  • Biden's health: At least two Democrats familiar with Biden's condition said the president has a cold, which would explain his raspy voice and, perhaps, the seemingly confused nature of some of his answers.

  • Even so: On MSNBC, Joy Reid said that despite the president's cold, the Democratic campaign operatives she was texting with throughout the debate had a reaction she described as "somewhere approaching panic," noting that Biden actually performed worse than some had expected. Watch it in our gallery or here.
  • "An embarrassment." On NewsNation, Chris Cuomo said Biden, Donald Trump, and the entire debate are all an "embarrassment" to America. However, he warned an open Democratic convention would be "chaos," and suggested no Democrat is going to attempt to force Biden to take himself out of contention unless the president agrees.
  • "Personally painful." That's what Van Jones said it was like to watch Biden's performance, and he said, per the Daily Caller, "we're still far from our convention and there is time for this party to figure out a different way forward if he will allow us to do that."
  • "I've seen enough." That was Nicholas Kristof's take in a piece at the New York Times. "We see the world through narratives, and one of the narratives about Biden is that he is too old. His performance reinforced that narrative when he needed to shatter it. Biden, unable to puncture Trump's repeated falsehoods, allowed a convicted felon to win the debate," he writes. But he echoes others in saying that Biden will need to make the choice himself to step aside in order for it to have any shot at working.
  • "Home run for Trump." That was one take from the Fox News pundits who were liveblogging the debate here.
  • Lies: However, many were accusing Trump of "nonstop lies" during the debate. (USA Today fact-checks claims from both candidates here.) As the Washington Post explains, CNN moderators left it to the candidates to fact-check each other, and some viewers saw that as a huge failure on the network's part.
