Politico uses the term "freaking out" to describe how Democrats are reacting to President Biden's debate performance Thursday night, and that seems to be a near-universal take when following analysis of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election:
- "Toast." Politico was texting with Democratic operatives and activists during the debate, and one—the co-chair of Martin O'Malley's 2016 presidential campaign in New Hampshire—said, "Biden is toast—calling it now." Another said, "Time for an open convention."
- Biden's health: At least two Democrats familiar with Biden's condition said the president has a cold, which would explain his raspy voice and, perhaps, the seemingly confused nature of some of his answers.