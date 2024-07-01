At least a dozen Navy SEALs took their own lives over the past decade, while still on active duty or soon after leaving the military. The brains of eight of those troops were analyzed in a lab, and every one fit the same mold: They were all found to have suffered traumatic injuries from in-the-field blasts, "a stunning pattern with important implications for how SEALs train and fight," per the New York Times. The paper notes "the vast majority" of exposures to blasts experienced by Navy SEALs came from firing their own weapons, not from enemy attacks. And, perhaps most alarmingly, the US Navy says it had no idea about the suicides being tied to brain damage from blasts until the Times informed it. Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, head of brain injury rehab at Harvard Medical School, tells the paper that waves from blasts can kill brain cells subtly, not leading to any immediate symptoms.