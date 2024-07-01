Sotomayor Dissented 'With Fear for Our Democracy'

The Supreme Court delivered its historic ruling on presidential immunity Monday—and it was welcomed by Donald Trump, who is now immune from prosecution for "official acts" during his presidency. "Big win for our constitution and democracy," he wrote in an all-caps post on Truth Social. "Proud to be an American!" Other Republicans also praised the 6-3 ruling, while leading Democrats shared the dismay of the dissenting liberal justices.

Dissents: "With fear for our democracy, I dissent," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote. She said the ruling sends the message: "Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends," NBC News reports. "In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law." she wrote. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warned that the ruling "breaks new and dangerous ground," creating immunity "applicable only to the most powerful official in our Government."