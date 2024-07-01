It's Prison Day for Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon is set to report to a federal prison in Connecticut on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal to delay the start of his four-month sentence. Bannon continues to appeal his July 2022 conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress. The Supreme Court ruled he could not continue to put off his sentence as his appeal plays out. He'll serve his time at FCI Danbury, a minimum security facility, reports the Guardian. More: