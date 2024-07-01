Politics / Steve Bannon It's Prison Day for Steve Bannon He's set to turn himself in to a Connecticut facility By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jul 1, 2024 7:03 AM CDT Copied Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File) Steve Bannon is set to report to a federal prison in Connecticut on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal to delay the start of his four-month sentence. Bannon continues to appeal his July 2022 conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress. The Supreme Court ruled he could not continue to put off his sentence as his appeal plays out. He'll serve his time at FCI Danbury, a minimum security facility, reports the Guardian. More: The conviction: Bannon was found guilty of defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He maintains the conversations he had with then-President Trump on that day fall under executive privilege. The second count related to his refusal to supply lawmakers with requested documents. Prosecutors argue Bannon had left the White House years prior to that day and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the Jan. 6 committee. Strategy: As the AP puts it, "Bannon's appeal will continue to play out, and Republican House leaders have put their support behind stepping in to assert the Jan. 6 committee was improperly created, effectively trying to deem the subpoena Bannon received as illegitimate." Interview I: The BBC's Sarah Smith sat down with Bannon prior to him reporting for prison, and he said he wasn't worried about being sidelined during the last months of Trump's campaign. Smith writes, "It is 'impossible,' he told me, for Joe Biden to win the election in November. And, therefore, there is no way he or his 'Maga army' will accept the result if the president is reelected." Interview II: In a Friday interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC's This Week, Bannon had this to say: "I'm a political prisoner. [Prison] won't change me. It will not suppress my voice. My voice will not be suppressed when I'm there. ... If it took me going to prison to finally get the House to start to move, to start to delegitimize the illegitimate J6 committee, then, hey, guess what, my going to prison is worth it." Some parting words to fans: In Friday's episode of his War Room podcast, the Wall Street Journal reports Bannon instructed fans not send him letters while he's doing time. They "will not be read. You know why? I don't want you taking time to write a letter. I want you to get to work. This [election] is all about victory. There is no substitute for victory." (More Steve Bannon stories.) Report an error