Biden to Address Nation on Court Ruling

Speech will be the first public comments by president since last week's debate
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 1, 2024 5:40 PM CDT
Updated Jul 1, 2024 5:50 PM CDT
President Joe Biden speaks at the grand opening ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center on Friday in New York.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden plans to speak to the nation Monday night about the Supreme Court ruling on prosecutorial immunity for Donald Trump. The president has returned to the White House from Camp David and will speak from Cross Hall, officials said. Biden spoke at fundraisers over the weekend, but the Monday night appearance will mark his first public remarks since he debated Donald Trump on Thursday night in Atlanta, per the New York Times. The speech is scheduled for 7:45pm EDT, per NPR, which will carry it here. (More President Biden stories.)

