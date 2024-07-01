Stingray Dies After Report of Unusual Pregnancy

A stingray that became pregnant at a North Carolina aquarium this winter despite not having shared a tank with a male of her species for many years has died. The Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville said on Facebook late Sunday that the stingray, Charlotte, died after getting a rare reproductive disease. It didn't go into further detail, the AP reports. The aquarium, which is in the Blue Ridge Mountains, announced in February that Charlotte had gotten pregnant though it had not shared a tank with a male stingray in at least eight years.