We Still Haven't Solved the Space Poop Problem

Neil Armstrong left more than his footprints on the moon. As Becky Ferreira writes in Wired, he and his fellow Apollo astronauts also left nearly 100 bags of poop up there over various missions, where they remain to this day. For one thing, this raises the prospect of humans contaminating an extraterrestrial world with their fecal microbes. For another, it illustrates an easy-to-overlook problem that still exists as we humans ramp up our plans for moon expeditions—the complicated and very real logistics of space pooping. This is the main focus of Ferreira's piece, which provides an earthy education. Start with this, for example: "Basically, in space a human no longer has gravity to assist pulling the feces away from the anus," explains David Munns of John Jay College, City University of New York.