Church Gives Biden 'Some Love'

"God knew Biden needs some love," pastor Louis Felton said Sunday. President Biden found it in his campaign stop at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in northwest Philadelphia. "Let him know we're with him, hallelujah," a woman shouted as Biden arrived, per the New York Times. "It's good to be home," the president told the Black congregation. "We're all imperfect beings," Biden said during brief remarks, per the Washington Post. "We don't know where or what fate will deliver us to or when." Chants of "Four more years!" arose when he told the congregation: "We have to work together. Because when we do, you can't stop us."