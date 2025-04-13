Making the Case for 'Sprawl'

A New York Times Magazine piece on suburban "sprawl" ticks off all the reasons the term has come to be reviled. It evokes "lollipop cul-de-sacs lined with homes so similar they can be distinguished only by the cars parked in front," writes Conor Dougherty. For decades now, critics have blamed sprawl for "chewing up farmland, spewing out greenhouse gases and carving American cities into rings of monotonous neighborhoods whose lonely and isolated residents are imprisoned by two-hour supercommutes." And yet, Dougherty's piece is headlined, "Why America Should Sprawl." The reason, he argues, is that sprawl—defined generally as the development of communities on the edges of an existing ones—is the only way to fix the nation's housing crisis.

In much of the country, "anti-sprawl legislation" has made it difficult for this kind of growth to take place. While many might cheer that shift—particularly environmentalists—Dougherty makes the case that such laws are a big reason why it's so hard for so many people to find an affordable place to live. "After two decades of underbuilding, economists estimate the country's housing shortage at somewhere between four million and eight million units," he writes. All of the above helps explain why the South and the Southwest is booming—"a surplus of open land and willingness to sprawl has turned the Sun Belt into a kind of national sponge that sops up housing demand from higher-cost cities."

For the story, Dougherty visits booming Princeton, Texas, outside Dallas, and notes that its "godawful traffic and its views of pastures being consumed by tract homes are exactly the sorts of scenes opponents of sprawl have in their heads." But, he counters, "this is how cities are built: through a chaotic and uneven process in which the mix of homes, jobs and infrastructure is constantly shifting and never quite in balance." (Read the full story.)