A smart city is a more prosperous one, according to WalletHub, which notes that higher education levels among an urban center's residents boost salaries and, in turn, tax dollars flowing into local government. The site wanted to see which cities are attracting the best and brightest, so it reviewed 150 of the largest metropolitan areas in the nation, using nearly a dozen metrics in two main categories: educational attainment, which factors in the share of adults who've reached various educational levels (high school diploma, college diploma, graduate degree, etc.); and quality of education and attainment gap, which looks at everything from the quality of a city's public schools and universities, to gaps in education by gender and race. Read on for the top and bottom 10:



Most educated

Ann Arbor, Michigan (No. 1 in "Educational Attainment" category) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina (No. 1 in "Quality of Education & Attainment Gap" category) Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington