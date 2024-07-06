The indictment of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for money laundering and criminal association in connection with undeclared diamonds from Saudi Arabia marked the far-right leader's second formal accusation, with more potentially in store. The indictment on Thursday by the nation's Federal Police, confirmed by two officials with knowledge of the case, followed another formal accusation in March against Bolsonaro for allegedly falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Once Brazil's Supreme Court receives the police report with the latest indictment, the country's prosecutor-general, Paulo Gonet, will analyze it and decide whether to shelve it, ask for additional police investigation, or file charges and force Bolsonaro to stand trial, per the AP .

It's still early to say how likely the last option is, but the police indictment already marked a turning point in the case, said legal expert Renato Stanziola Vieira, president of the Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences. It dramatically raises the legal threats facing the divisive ex-leader that are applauded by his opponents but denounced as political persecution by his supporters. Bolsonaro didn't immediately comment, but he and his lawyers have previously denied any wrongdoing in both those cases, as well as in other investigations. One is probing his possible involvement in inciting a January 2023 uprising in the capital of Brasilia that sought to oust his successor from power.

Last year, the Federal Police accused Bolsonaro of attempting to sneak in diamond jewelry reportedly worth $3 million and selling two luxury watches. Police said in August that Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly $70,000 sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia. Brazil requires its citizens arriving by plane from abroad to declare goods worth more than $1,000 and, for any amount above that exemption, to pay a tax equal to 50% of their value. The jewelry would've been tax exempt had it been a gift from Saudi Arabia to Brazil, but not Bolsonaro's to keep for himself. More here.