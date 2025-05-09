Contributing Factor in 15K US Deaths: Climate Change

Smoke from wildfires worsened by climate change has killed an estimated 15,000 people in the US over 20 years—and that's saying nothing about the economic costs. A new study published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment attempts to quantify just how much climate change is contributing to wildfire smoke deaths and associated economic costs in the US between 2006 and 2020, per the AP . The researchers estimate roughly 15,000 deaths over that period and $160 billion in costs. The annual death toll ranged from 130 to 5,100, with states like California and Oregon experiencing the highest rates.

The study focused on deaths from small particulate matter (PM2.5), a type of pollution prominent in wildfire smoke that can worsen chronic health issues, especially in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant people, and outdoor workers. Researchers say PM2.5 from wildfires may be more toxic than other forms, and urban wildfires pose added risks when everyday materials burn. The authors calculated how much of the wildfire area in recent years was likely the result of climate change-driven conditions, then estimated the resulting PM2.5 exposure and its health impact.

They conclude that climate change was responsible for about 10% of the 164,000 wildfire smoke deaths between 2006 and 2020, with western states hit the hardest. Outside experts noted the study's innovative approach, though some cautioned that non-climate factors driving wildfires are important, too. They worry policymakers might miss practical near-term solutions, like controlled burns or better land management. Ultimately, the research team behind the study argues that curbing greenhouse gas emissions remains key, but admits more immediate interventions—both at a personal and community level—could also help mitigate the ongoing health risks from wildfire smoke. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)