This Beast Lived Before the Dinosaurs

Scientists have revealed fossils of a giant salamander-like beast with sharp fangs that ruled waters before the first dinosaurs arrived, per the AP. The predator, which was larger than a person, likely used its wide, flat head and front teeth to suck in and chomp unsuspecting prey, researchers said. Its skull was about 2 feet long. "It's acting like an aggressive stapler," said Michael Coates, a biologist at the University of Chicago who was not involved with the work.

The study: Fossil remnants of four creatures collected about a decade ago were analyzed, including a partial skull and backbone. The findings on Gaiasia jennyae were published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The creature, a tetrapod, existed some 40 million years before dinosaurs evolved. Tetrapods are four-legged animals that clambered onto land with fingers instead of fins and evolved into amphibians, birds, and mammals including humans.