Leader's Daughter Suggests She's in an Illegal Relationship

A 26-year-old woman posted a photo on social media suggesting she's in a same-sex relationship. In many other nations, that wouldn't cause much of a stir. But Brenda Biya is the daughter of the president of Cameroon, a country where such a relationship is illegal and punishable by five years behind bars. Her Instagram post shows her embracing and kissing Layyons Valença, a Brazilian model, the BBC reports, with a love emoji and the caption, "I'm crazy about you & I want the world to know."

The Advocate's interpretation is "the daughter of the nation's president has come out." Although she didn't specifically say that in her post, Biya later shared a Le Monde article that reached the same conclusion, per the BBC. She also shared messages of support. The post could be a "turning point for the LGBTQ+ community in Cameroon," a transgender activist said. President Paul Biya's daughter is a musician who calls herself King Nasty and lives in Belgium.

Others questioned whether coming out is a privilege not available to most people in the Central African nation. An LGBT activist welcomed the revelation in a Facebook post but said it reflects a stark reality. "Anti-LGBT laws in Cameroon disproportionately target the poor," Bandy Kiki said. "Wealth and connections create a shield for some, while others face severe consequences." (More Cameroon stories.)