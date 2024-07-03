Leader's Daughter Suggests She's in an Illegal Relationship

Brenda Biya posts a photo of her kissing another woman, which is a crime in Cameroon
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2024 4:25 PM CDT
Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife, Chantal, attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt in Yaounde, Cameroon, in February 2022.   (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A 26-year-old woman posted a photo on social media suggesting she's in a same-sex relationship. In many other nations, that wouldn't cause much of a stir. But Brenda Biya is the daughter of the president of Cameroon, a country where such a relationship is illegal and punishable by five years behind bars. Her Instagram post shows her embracing and kissing Layyons Valença, a Brazilian model, the BBC reports, with a love emoji and the caption, "I'm crazy about you & I want the world to know."

The Advocate's interpretation is "the daughter of the nation's president has come out." Although she didn't specifically say that in her post, Biya later shared a Le Monde article that reached the same conclusion, per the BBC. She also shared messages of support. The post could be a "turning point for the LGBTQ+ community in Cameroon," a transgender activist said. President Paul Biya's daughter is a musician who calls herself King Nasty and lives in Belgium.

Others questioned whether coming out is a privilege not available to most people in the Central African nation. An LGBT activist welcomed the revelation in a Facebook post but said it reflects a stark reality. "Anti-LGBT laws in Cameroon disproportionately target the poor," Bandy Kiki said. "Wealth and connections create a shield for some, while others face severe consequences." (More Cameroon stories.)

