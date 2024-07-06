Biden Supporters Press On as Others Criticize Interview

Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for their ticket on Saturday, and President Biden has appearances scheduled Sunday in the must-win state of Pennsylvania. It became clear over the weekend that Biden's ABC interview on Friday did not end the debate in his party about whether he should step down as the nominee. Developments include:

Newsom campaigns : California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the Biden administration's achievements at a rally in Pennsylvania. "If Donald Trump succeeds, God help us," told the crowd in Doylestown, a Bucks County suburb. "We will roll back the last half-century. It's America in reverse." Newsom's remarks were greeted enthusiastically, per the New York Times. Many attendees said they're weary of the debate over Biden's cognitive ability. Much of the crowd wants Newsom to run for president, though not necessarily this time. "Democrats have to back Biden the way Republicans back Trump," said one supporter. "They have got to support him unequivocally and with unbridled fervor."

: California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the Biden administration's achievements at a rally in Pennsylvania. "If Donald Trump succeeds, God help us," told the crowd in Doylestown, a Bucks County suburb. "We will roll back the last half-century. It's America in reverse." Newsom's remarks were greeted enthusiastically, per the New York Times. Many attendees said they're weary of the debate over Biden's cognitive ability. Much of the crowd wants Newsom to run for president, though not necessarily this time. "Democrats have to back Biden the way Republicans back Trump," said one supporter. "They have got to support him unequivocally and with unbridled fervor." Interview fail: David Axelrod, who was a strategist for Barack Obama, said Biden's interview did not put the debate debacle to rest. If Biden believes this election to be as important as it is, Axelrod writes for CNN, "he will eventually do what duty and love of country requires, and step aside."