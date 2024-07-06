Car Prices May Drop for First Time in a Decade

Car prices have been rising year after year for more than a decade, but the Wall Street Journal reports the streak might finally end in 2024. The average out-the-door price paid for a new car was a shade under $45,000 in June, down 3% when compared to last year, according to JD Power. The problem for would-be buyers numbed by sticker shock is that the decrease is barely noticeable because of high interest rates. Monthly car payments hit a record $740 in the second quarter, per the Journal. "We've seen customers who bought a premium car over the last few years coming back to reality," John Patterson, a dealer with Hyundai, Kia, and Mazda in Southern California tells the newspaper.