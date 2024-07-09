On Top of June Layoffs, John Deere Adds 600 More

Some 600 John Deere factory workers in the Midwest will be getting pink slips come the end of next month, reports CNN, as Deere continues to shed employees in what it calls a "proactive" response to weakening demand for its agricultural equipment. Two factories in Iowa will lose about 310 workers, while a factory in Illinois, where Deere is based, will lose about 280 come August 30. That's a fairly significant cull from a total of 4,175 employees at the three factories, which produce harvesting, construction, and forestry equipment, and it follows 620 layoffs at two of its factories at the end of June.