Former Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, a conservative firebrand known for his strong support of defense spending and his denial that human activity is responsible for the bulk of climate change, has died at age 89. Inhofe, a powerful fixture in Oklahoma politics for over six decades, died Tuesday morning after a stroke suffered over the July Fourth holiday, per the AP and Politico. Inhofe, who had been elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020, stepped down in early 2023.