Biden Orders Security Review, Urges Avoiding Assumptions

President urges avoiding assumptions about the shooter while FBI investigates
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 14, 2024 1:40 PM CDT
Biden Orders Outside Review of Security at Trump Rally
In this image provided by the White House, President Biden, center, and Vice President Kamala Harris, fourth from left, are briefed by national security advisers and members of law enforcement agencies in the White House Situation Room. Pictured from left are White House chief of staff Jeff Zients,...   (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

President Biden announced Sunday that he's ordering a national security review of the leadup to the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump on Saturday. In brief remarks from the White House, the president said he has directed that the probe be "thorough and swift," the AP reports. Biden, who was briefed Sunday by law enforcement and security officials on the campaign rally shooting, said he'll address the nation at greater length on Sunday night from the Oval Office, per the New York Times.

In the meantime, Biden asked Americans not to "make assumptions" about the motives or affiliations of the gunman who opened fire at the Pennsylvania event. "Let the FBI do its job," he said. Authorities have provided no suggestion so far that they know what the motive might have been for the attack. Biden said he's also ordered a review of security arrangements at the Republican National Convention being held this week in Milwaukee, where Trump will accept his party's presidential nomination. Trump announced in a social media post on Sunday that he was traveling to the city in the afternoon.

Biden said he had spoken to Trump on Saturday night, which he described as "a short and good conversation." The president opened his remarks to the nation by saying, "I'm sincerely grateful he is doing well and recovering." The assassination attempt, Biden said, is "contrary to everything we stand for us as a nation, everything. It's not who we are as a nation. It's not American. And we cannot allow this to happen." (More Trump rally shooting stories.)

