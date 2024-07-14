Alcaraz Sweeps Djokovic

For Carlos Alcaraz, there was one brief blip in the Wimbledon men's final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday, a five-point stretch that took him from the verge of victory to close to a collapse. After dominating for the initial two sets, then seemingly withstanding a surge from Djokovic in the third, Alcaraz was a point from the championship while serving at 5-4, 40-love. But he double-faulted, then missed a backhand. Then a volley. Then a forehand. And another forehand. Suddenly, it was 5-all. Alcaraz appeared rattled, and Djokovic could hope, the AP reports. It would require an additional 20 minutes to close things out. Alcaraz never wavered again, defeating Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to collect a fourth Grand Slam title at age 21.

"For me," Alcaraz said after receiving the gold champion's hardware from Kate, Princess of Wales, "this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and, obviously, the most beautiful trophy." It was a rematch of last year's championship match on the grass of the All England Club, which Alcaraz won in five sets. This one was much easier for Alcaraz, at least until he stumbled while holding those three match points at 5-4. "It was difficult for me," said Alcaraz, who is 4-0 in major finals, including at the 2022 US Open. "I tried to stay calm. I tried to stay positive." It's his second major title in a row after winning the French Open last month.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, wearing a gray sleeve on his right knee, was denied an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th major overall. He tore his meniscus at Roland Garros on June 3 and had an operation two days later. "When I reflect … on what I've been through," Djokovic said, "I have to say that I'm very satisfied." He was hardly at his best Sunday—and Alcaraz had something to do with that. "Especially in the first couple of sets, the level of tennis wasn't really up to par on my side," said Djokovic. "He had it all today." Her public appearance was just Kate's second since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer, per the AP.