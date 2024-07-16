After Fatal Mauling, Nearly 500 Bears to Be Killed in This Country

A 19-year-old tourist was fatally mauled by a bear in Romania last week—and now the country has authorized the killing of almost 500 bears. The woman was hiking with her boyfriend on July 9 when they were attacked, CBS News and People report. Both of them made calls to emergency services before the attack to report the animal was chasing them. "She was terrified," says the head of a local search and rescue organization. "You can tell, she was screaming: 'The bear is getting closer and closer!'" Soon after, he says, the boyfriend "told us that the bear grabbed the girl by one leg and was dragging her ... at some point, he didn't see what he did with her. The bear dragged her from the path and threw her 120 meters [nearly 400 feet] into the valley."