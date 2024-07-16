Vance Brings Youth, Broad Agreement With Trump

Donald Trump did not follow the advice from some Republicans to pick a running mate who would have make the presidential ticket more diverse—or one with less strident rhetoric than the former president's who might appeal to non-MAGA voters. There's not much daylight between Sen. JD Vance and Trump on issues, per the New York Times. And his evolution from harsh Trump critic to fierce defender will be fodder for Democratic ads. But Republicans are praising the choice. Here's how analysts assess what Vance brings to the ticket:

Youth: Vance will be 40 on Inauguration Day and would be the third-youngest vice president ever, per the Hill. He was the youngest of the possibilities Trump was said to be considering. The backdrop, of course, is an unyouthful presidential matchup voters have complained about.