Ozy Media Founder Guilty of 'Brazen Crimes'

Former TV personality Carlos Watson was convicted Tuesday in a federal financial conspiracy case about Ozy Media, an ambitious startup that collapsed after another executive impersonated a YouTube executive to hype the company's success. Watson, 53, had been free on bail but was taken into custody to await sentencing, the AP reports.

Brooklyn-based US Attorney Breon Peace said the verdict held Watson accountable for "brazen crimes" that were meant to keep cash-strapped Ozy afloat but ultimately sank it. "The jury found that Watson was a con man who told lie upon lie upon lie to deceive investors into buying stock in his company," Peace said in a statement, adding that the company "collapsed under the weight of Watson's dishonest schemes."