(Newser) – On Sunday, the New York Times published a bombshell report by reporter Ben Smith, claiming that a top exec at digital media company Ozy Media had impersonated a YouTube employee while on a call with possible investors. By the end of the week, one of Ozy's biggest stars had left the company, and the chairman of the firm's board had also resigned, per the Hill. Now, a Thursday report by Smith details new allegations by a former Ozy producer who says the company created a TV program based on "a false claim." More on this evolving story:

