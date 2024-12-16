Report: School Shooter Was 17-Year-Old Girl

The perpetrator of America's latest school shooting was a 17-year-old female student, the AP reports, citing a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity. Police said the shooter was dead, apparently by suicide, when officers arrived at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said a teenage student and a teacher were killed in the shooting Monday morning, NBC News reports. The chief said at least two students are in critical condition and four others are hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The chief said officers who responded to a 911 call about an active shooter around 11am did not fire their weapons. Barnes said the shooting was "confined to one space" in the building, though he didn't say whether it was a classroom or a hallway, reports CNN. The chief said the family of the suspected shooter is cooperating with police. He confirmed that a handgun was recovered at the scene, the New York Times reports. Barnes said he wasn't aware of the suspected shooter having any previous contact with law enforcement.

"I'm feeling a little dismayed now, so close to Christmas," Barnes said, per the AP. "Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever," he added. "We need to figure out and try to piece together what exactly happened." Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said US and Wisconsin flags would be flown at half-staff across the state until Dec. 22, the Washington Post reports. "It is unthinkable that a kid or an educator might wake up and go to school one morning and never come home," he said. "This should never happen, and I will never accept this as a foregone reality or stop working to change it." (More school shooting stories.)