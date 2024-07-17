JD Vance's Hillbilly Elegy Once Again a Best-Seller

2016 memoir tops the charts after Trump names Vance as his running mate
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 17, 2024 1:00 AM CDT
JD Vance's Hillbilly Elegy Back on Best-Seller List
J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," holds his book as he speaks with supporters after a rally on July 1, 2021, in Middletown, Ohio.   (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Before he was Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, or a Republican senator, JD Vance was the author of Hillbilly Elegy. His 2016 memoir, and its 2020 film adaptation, are now climbing the charts again thanks to interest in Vance after Trump named him as his VP pick, NBC News reports. The book went from No. 220 to No. 1 on Amazon's best-seller list by Monday night, while the movie version (starring Amy Adams as Vance's mom and Glenn Close as his grandma) was sitting at No. 6 on the Netflix charts Tuesday. The memoir recounts Vance's impoverished childhood in Appalachia and his observations on life for the rural poor, the BBC reports. Not surprisingly, opinion pieces about it are also on the upswing in the wake of Trump's announcement:

  • As Laura Miller writes in a Slate piece about re-reading Hillbilly Elegy now, "Vance's book hit at the most opportune moment. Many middle-class Americans were reeling after the election of Donald Trump and wanted some insight into what had possessed people like Vance's relatives and sometime neighbors to vote for him." Full piece here.
  • But Neema Avashia, who is from Appalachia, writes in the Guardian that she always saw the book as "a political platform masquerading as memoir" and Vance as "an opportunist. One willing to double down on stereotypes, to paint the people of Appalachia with a culture of poverty brush, rather than be honest about the ways in which both electoral politics and industry have failed our region." Full piece here.
  • At the Los Angeles Times, Lorraine Berry has similar criticisms. After the book's publication, Vance "became the go-to guy on the working-class perspective" for multiple media outlets. The problem? While he helped the media to paint the working class as "angry, uneducated white men driven by economic insecurity and racist nostalgia to support Trump's retrogressive campaign," that's not who the working class actually is. Full piece here.
(More JD Vance stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X