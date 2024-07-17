JD Vance's Hillbilly Elegy Once Again a Best-Seller

Before he was Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, or a Republican senator, JD Vance was the author of Hillbilly Elegy. His 2016 memoir, and its 2020 film adaptation, are now climbing the charts again thanks to interest in Vance after Trump named him as his VP pick, NBC News reports. The book went from No. 220 to No. 1 on Amazon's best-seller list by Monday night, while the movie version (starring Amy Adams as Vance's mom and Glenn Close as his grandma) was sitting at No. 6 on the Netflix charts Tuesday. The memoir recounts Vance's impoverished childhood in Appalachia and his observations on life for the rural poor, the BBC reports. Not surprisingly, opinion pieces about it are also on the upswing in the wake of Trump's announcement: