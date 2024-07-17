Prior to Shooting, US Detected Separate Threat on Trump's Life

A threat on Donald Trump's life from Iran prompted additional security in the days before Saturday's campaign rally, but it was unrelated to the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee, two US officials said Tuesday, as law enforcement warned of the potential for more violence inspired by the shooting. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said officials have been tracking Iranian threats against Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration, the AP reports. Trump ordered the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, and Iran wants revenge, Watson said. Iran's mission to the United Nations called the accusations "unsubstantiated and malicious," saying Iran wants Trump held accountable in court.

The US Secret Service and the Trump campaign were made aware of the latest threat, prompting a surge in resources and assets, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters. The additional resources did not prevent Saturday's attack at a rally in Pennsylvania. Watson said there have been no ties identified between the gunman at the rally "and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic." Presidents—and presidential candidates—are always the subject of threats, but the FBI and Homeland Security officials are "concerned about the potential for follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence following this attack," according to a bulletin released Monday evening. Law enforcement warned that lone actors and small groups will "continue to see rallies and campaign events as attractive targets."