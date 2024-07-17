On a Steamy Sunday, Philly Logged Record Snowfall

It's been steamy in Philadelphia this week, where temps hit 94 degrees on Sunday—which was also a record-setting day when it comes to snow, reports NBC Philadelphia. The National Weather Service on Monday reported that thunderstorms passed over the Philadelphia region on Sunday afternoon and generated a "trace" amount of hail. "Since hail is frozen precipitation, this counts as a 'trace' of snow in our climate reports," the NWS wrote on X. And a "trace" is more than the original record of 0.0 inches set when record-keeping ostensibly began in 1870.