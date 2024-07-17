On a Steamy Sunday, Philly Logged Record Snowfall

It's been steamy in Philadelphia this week, where temps hit 94 degrees on Sunday—which was also a record-setting day when it comes to snow, reports NBC Philadelphia. The National Weather Service on Monday reported that thunderstorms passed over the Philadelphia region on Sunday afternoon and generated a "trace" amount of hail. "Since hail is frozen precipitation, this counts as a 'trace' of snow in our climate reports," the NWS wrote on X. And a "trace" is more than the original record of 0.0 inches set when record-keeping ostensibly began in 1870.
Fox29 reports the NWS offered an expanded take on Facebook, where it noted that summer snow is rare but not unprecedented. It listed 13 prior dates between 1911 and 2011 when trace amounts of snow have been recorded in Philadelphia in June, July, or August. (More strange stuff stories.)