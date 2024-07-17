Here Are Your Emmy Nominees

The Bear went on a tear at Wednesday's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and Shogun led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX, reports the AP. Nominations for the acclaimed culinary phenomenon The Bear included best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White—both awards it won at January's strike-delayed ceremony, along with best actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around. Shogun took full advantage of the absence of last year's top three nominees—Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us—to dominate in drama and give FX the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO. The nominees: