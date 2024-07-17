Here Are Your Emmy Nominees

The Bear, Shogun load up, making it a banner season for FX
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 17, 2024 11:38 AM CDT
Here Are Your Emmy Nominees
Emmy statues appear on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy nominations announcement in Los Angeles on July 12, 2018.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Bear went on a tear at Wednesday's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and Shogun led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX, reports the AP. Nominations for the acclaimed culinary phenomenon The Bear included best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White—both awards it won at January's strike-delayed ceremony, along with best actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around. Shogun took full advantage of the absence of last year's top three nominees—Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us—to dominate in drama and give FX the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO. The nominees:

Drama series

  • The Crown, Netflix
  • Fallout, Prime Video
  • The Gilded Age, HBO/Max
  • The Morning Show, Apple TV+
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video
  • Shogun, FX
  • Slow Horses, Apple TV+
  • 3 Body Problem, Netflix"
Comedy series
  • Abbott Elementary, ABC
  • The Bear, FX
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max
  • Hacks, HBO/Max
  • Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
  • Palm Royale, Apple TV+
  • Reservation Dogs, FX
  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX
Actor in a drama series
  • Idris Elba, Hijack
  • Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Walter Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
  • Dominic West, The Crown
Actress in a drama series
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shogun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Actor in a comedy series

  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Actress in a comedy series
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristin Wiig, Palm Royale
Best limited or anthology series
  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country
Best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series:
  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Lamone Morris, Fargo
Outstanding reality competition show
  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice
Television movie
  • Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, Peacock
  • Quiz Lady, Hulu
  • Red, White and Royal Blue, Prime Video
  • Scoop, Netflix
  • Unfrosted, Netflix
(More Emmy nomination stories.)

