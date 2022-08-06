Biden Tests Negative but Still Will Isolate

President hasn't left the White House for 17 days
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 6, 2022 2:45 PM CDT
President Biden stands after signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in COVID-19 small-business relief programs Friday at the White House.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

(Newser) – President Biden's daily coronavirus test came back negative on Saturday, after he contracted what his doctor has called a rebound COVID-19 case. Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote that Biden is feeling well, CNN reports. Still, he said, the president "will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test." Biden has not left the White House for 17 days. After first testing positive on July 21, he was put on Paxlovid. Its manufacturer, Pfizer, and the FDA have said rebound COVID cases have been reported among patients who have taken the drug. The issue is under research, per NPR. If he's cleared for the trip, Biden plans to look over flood damage in Kentucky on Monday. (Read more President Biden stories.)

