UN Court Rules Against Israel on Settlements

The top UN court declared Friday that Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank and east Jerusalem violates international law, per the AP. The ruling is a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, one that is unlikely to have much effect on Israeli policies. It could, however, further isolate Israel internationally.

The 15-judge panel found that "the transfer by Israel of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem as well as Israel's maintenance of their presence, is contrary to article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention," said International Court of Justice President Nawaf Salam. The court noted with "grave concern" that Israel's settlement policy has been expanding.

The court also found that Israel's use of natural resources was "inconsistent" with its obligations under international law as an occupying power.