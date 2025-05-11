Humans Are Catching Up to Sheep in New Zealand

The vast number of sheep in New Zealand relative to the country's scant human population has long been the subject of jokes. It's true: The country is one of a handful in the world that's still home to more sheep than people. But humans are catching up, according to new figures released Tuesday. With a population of 23.6 million sheep and 5.3 million people, there are about 4.5 sheep for each New Zealander, government data showed. That's down from 22 sheep per person in 1982, when farming sheep for meat and wool was New Zealand's biggest earner. What's behind the change, per the AP: