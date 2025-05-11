A Big Problem for AI: 'Hallucinations' Getting Worse

A strange thing is happening in the world of artificial intelligence: As the bots grow more powerful, they are generating more mistakes—"hallucinations"—than ever, reports the New York Times. And as the story by tech writers Cade Metz and Karen Weise explains, "It is not entirely clear why." As an example, they report that the new and improved o3 reasoning system deployed by Open AI hallucinated 33% of the time when given a benchmark test involving questions about public figures. That's troubling, but what's more of a head-scratcher is that the error rate is twice that of the previous reasoning system. Similar stats at other companies back up the notion that this is an industry-wide trend.