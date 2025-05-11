Russia Was Behind Vast 2024 Fire, Poland Says

European security agencies suggested as much at the time, and Poland on Sunday officially blamed a huge fire that destroyed a large shopping center in Warsaw last year on arson ordered by Russian intelligence services. The May 12, 2024, blaze occurred in a center that housed 1,400 shops and service points. Many of the vendors were from Vietnam, and the fire inflicted tragedy on many members of Warsaw's Vietnamese community, the AP reports. "We now know for certain that the massive fire on Marywilska was the result of arson commissioned by Russian services," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X.

"The actions were coordinated by a person residing in Russia," Tusk wrote. "Some of the perpetrators are already in custody, while the rest have been identified and are being sought. We will catch them all!" The investigation involved 121 days of site inspections and the work of 55 prosecutors and 100 police officers, per the AP. More than 70 witnesses and over 500 victims were interviewed. "We are determined to hold accountable those responsible for these disgraceful acts of sabotage," officials said. European nations are concerned that Russia is trying to destabilize the region through covert operations. In the past, Russia has denied allegations that it is orchestrating arson and sabotage operations in Europe. (More Poland stories.)