Trump Defends Prospect of a Free Jet From Qatar Plane would serve as Air Force One, and president calls critics of the idea 'losers' By John Johnson Posted May 12, 2025 6:34 AM CDT President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file) President Trump is defending his plan to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar, one that would serve as Air Force One during his presidency and possibly as his personal plane afterward. Critics—mostly Democrats but also some Republicans—have questioned the legality and ethics of the potential gift. Trump: "So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!!" he wrote Sunday night on Truth Social. Making history: Such a gift would likely be the largest by any foreign country to a US president in modern times, reports the Financial Times. After reports surfaced—first at ABC News—Democrats including Rep. Ritchie Torres called it a potential violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution and demanded an investigation. "Flying grift" is the term used by Torres in a letter to the US Government Accountability Office, per Axios. Loomer, too: Staunch Trump supporter Laura Loomer slammed the idea, calling it "a $400 million 'gift' from jihadists in suits" and saying it would be "such a stain on the admin if this is true" on social media. "And I say that as someone who would take a bullet for Trump. I'm so disappointed." Library plan: The Qatari royal family plans to donate the Boeing 747-8 plane to the Defense Department for immediate use as Air Force One for Trump, after which it would go to Trump's presidential library. The latter raises the possibility it could be used for Trump's personal use, per the New York Times. Ronald Reagan's library received the retired Air Force One plane he used while president, though it was placed in the library's museum and never flown. His trip: Trump could potentially accept the plane this week. He is traveling to Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, per the AP.