Trump Defends Prospect of a Free Jet From Qatar

President Trump is defending his plan to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar, one that would serve as Air Force One during his presidency and possibly as his personal plane afterward. Critics—mostly Democrats but also some Republicans—have questioned the legality and ethics of the potential gift.

Trump: "So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!!" he wrote Sunday night on Truth Social.