Springsteen Joins the Ranks of Billionaires

Bruce Springsteen, whose image as a blue-collar rocker was backed up by a 31-song concert Thursday night in Stockholm, has worked his way to a new financial milestone. Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1.1 billion, right alongside Taylor Swift. Springsteen, 74, sold more than 1.6 million tickets for his roughly three-hour concerts last year, per Pollstar, for a take totaling $380 million. But it was the sale of his music catalog to Sony in 2021 that put him halfway to billionaire status, in a deal estimated at $500 million.

In his six-decade career, Springsteen has sold more than 140 million albums globally, per Forbes. He's released 21 studio albums, seven live albums, and five EPs, and he wrote a No. 1 memoir. His 236 Broadway show performances sold out. Springsteen's humble, working-class roots are genuine, per Forbes. In a 2023 book by Warren Zanes, he talked about settling back in New Jersey in 1981 after making real money for the first time during his tour backing The River album. "I was solvent, which would make me unique in my little neighborhood," Springsteen said. A reviewer of a May concert in Cardiff saw no reason for the star to consider retirement. He's scheduled to play Bergen, Norway, on Sunday night.