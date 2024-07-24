Veep Sees a Huge Renaissance, for Obvious Reasons

Sunday was potentially a good day for the political aspirations of Vice President Kamala Harris, but Monday was definitely a great day for the wallet of Veep, which saw a massive 353% spike in streaming as Americans apparently turned to fiction to find meaning in nonfiction. As CBS News reports via data from streaming observer Luminate , the HBO comedy centered around Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a fictional vice president who ascended to the presidency went from 486,000 viewing minutes on Sunday to 2.2 million minutes on Monday. The series ended in 2019.

And while Harris doesn't have a movie made based on one of her books, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance does. As Axios notes, his Hillbilly Elegy was the No. 5 streamer on Netflix on Tuesday, while his paperback version went to No. 1 on Amazon, and the hardcover saw a peak of No. 2 following his nomination. Back in fictional vice-president land, Veep creator Armando Iannucci responded to the hubbub on X: "Don't forget we made all that up, though," and "Still working on the ending." (More Veep stories.)