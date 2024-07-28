More US Adults Don't Plan to Have Kids

Are we experiencing the rise of the childless cat lady? Apparently yes. A new report from Pew Research Center says more US adults are choosing not to have children, per Axios, and the reason is plain: they simply don't want them. The research saw a 10-point increase in adults under 50 saying they will not have kids between 2018 (37%) and 2023 (47%). Some insights from the survey, which was broken up into two groups—adults over 50 without children, and adults under 50 who don't plan on having them: