In 2021, Vance Called Harris 'Childless Cat Lady'

Comments Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of Republicans' presidential ticket.
- During Vance's bid for the Senate from Ohio, he said in a Fox News interview that "we are effectively run in this country via the Democrats," the AP reports. He referred to them as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." He said that included Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.