In 2021, Vance Called Harris 'Childless Cat Lady'

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 23, 2024 5:28 PM CDT
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Indian leader's state visit to Washington last month.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Comments Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of Republicans' presidential ticket.

  • During Vance's bid for the Senate from Ohio, he said in a Fox News interview that "we are effectively run in this country via the Democrats," the AP reports. He referred to them as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." He said that included Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

  • "How does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?" Vance asked. Harris became stepmother to two teenagers when she married entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff in 2014. The clip has started to spread online, with Hillary Clinton sharing it in a Tuesday post on X and adding, sarcastically, "What a normal, relatable guy who certainly doesn't hate women having freedoms."
  • The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. The Harris campaign contested Vance's stance, saying "every single American has a stake in this country's future."
  • "Ugly, personal attacks from JD Vance and Donald Trump are in line with their dangerous Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion, decimate our democracy, and gut Social Security," said James Singer, a Harris campaign spokesman, referring to a policy and personnel plan for a second Trump term that was crafted by a host of former administration officials. Trump has been trying to distance himself from it.
