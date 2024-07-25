Army Employee Stole $109M, Bought 82 Cars

The phony organization civilian Army employee Janet Yamanaka Mello used to scam a grant program for military families wasn't called the Buy Janet 82 Cars Foundation, but that's what she did with the cash, prosecutors say. Mello, 57, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing $109 million from the grant program between 2016 and 2023, CBS News reports.

The scam. Mello, who worked at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, was tasked with determining which organizations were eligible for funds from the 4-H Military Partnership Grant program, set up to provide service for the children of military families, the New York Times reports. She created a business she called the Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development and used her position to funnel grants to it, prosecutors said.