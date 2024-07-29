Missing Woman Safe After 'Emerging' From Nashville River

Some feared the worst after tourist went missing in same area where Riley Strain died
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 29, 2024 1:30 AM CDT
Missing Woman Safe After 'Emerging' From Nashville River
The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is reflected in the Cumberland River July 11, 2022.   (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Authorities are calling it a "miracle" in Nashville, where a New Jersey woman who was visiting the city was found safe after what WSMV describes as an "urgent, hourslong search." Allie Chmiel, 33, was downtown with a friend Wednesday night and by the wee hours of Thursday, they got separated. Later Thursday morning, police announced Chmiel had "emerged from the riverbank" of the Cumberland River—the same river where University of Missouri student Riley Strain drowned in March. Per a police spokesperson, foul play is not suspected in Chmiel's disappearance, People reports.

However, there was concern before she was found due to drops of blood that were found on the sidewalk, where Chmiel's shoes were also found. In addition, a sergeant says Chmiel had apparently "made a phone call to her mom which made her mom believe she was in distress." However, she was relatively unscathed, and was taken to the hospital simply for evaluation after emerging from the river with just some cuts. Her clothes were also dirty and ripped. She told police she did not know how she ended up in the river. "I think it is truly a miracle that she was fine," says the sergeant. An investigation is underway. (More Nashville stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X