Matt Groening Sued for Allegedly Failing to Stop Sexual Assault

Former employee accuses Simpsons creator of doing nothing despite having been informed
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 29, 2024 2:30 AM CDT
Matt Groening, left, and Seth Green attend a panel for "The Simpsons" during Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in San Diego.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Simpsons creator Matt Groening is being sued over alleged sexual assault that did not involve him, but that allegedly happened at his home. Giavanna Scotto says that when she worked as house manager at Groening's Santa Monica estate, she was subjected to nonconsensual groping and kissing, as well as inappropriate text messages and stalking behavior, from a male co-worker for most of her time at the job. She says she told Groening and his wife, but they failed to take any action to stop it, according to TMZ, which is the only mainstream outlet currently reporting the news. Scotto says she was abruptly fired in June 2022 without cause. (More Matt Groening stories.)

