Killer Whales Sink Another Yacht

Yet again, the orcas have come for a yacht. This time it was a $128,680 vessel traversing the Strait of Gibraltar, carrying British yachtsman Robert Powell, 59. Powell was celebrating his birthday aboard the boat, and the attack came less than a day into what was supposed to be a 10-day trip from Portugal to Greece, the New York Post reports. Recent thinking on the phenomenon of killer whales sinking boats indicates it may be a game for the animals, but Powell says, "To me, they were not playing at all, they knew exactly what they were doing. They knew the weak points of the boat, and they knew how to sink it." An expert tells Newsweek, however, there is no evidence the orcas intentionally sank the boat.