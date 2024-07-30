National Debt Sets Record No One Wants

It's a record no one is happy about: The gross national debt in the US went above $35 trillion Monday, a first. The number (which, specifically, was $35,001,278,179,208.67) was noted in the Treasury Department's daily report on America's debt, the New York Times reports. Debt is accumulating at a quick clip, with the $34 trillion mark just having been passed for the first time in January, and the $33 trillion mark last September, Fox Business reports. Last month, the Congressional Budget Office said the national debt is on track to pass $56 trillion in the next decade.

The Times notes that given how little Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have said about the topic while campaigning for November's presidential election, the problem will likely "only worsen in the coming years." Social Security and Medicare largely drive the national debt, and there is resistance across the board to implementing cuts to those programs. Plus, interest rates are high, and some federal programs have proven more expensive than their original estimates. Meanwhile, federal budget deficits are also on the rise; the latest estimate for this year's deficit is $1.9 trillion, which would be the third-largest in the country's history and $200 billion more than last year's. (More national debt stories.)